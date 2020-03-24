Woman (70s) scares off intruder in Belfast burglary

A woman aged in her 70s scared off an intruder during a burglary at her Belfast home.

It happened in Knock Eden Crescent at around 8.30pm and the woman was left shaken but not injured.

Detective Constable Glenn Taylor said: "The householder heard noises in her home and footsteps on her stairs and called out, prompting the suspect to flee. At this time it isn't known if anything was taken.

"I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 8.30pm last night and who may have seen anything that could assist my investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1264 23/03/20.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."