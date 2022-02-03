Woman (75) in critical condition following east Belfast collision involving City Council lorry

General views of an incident involving a bin lorry which has closed the Newtownards road in both directions. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton

A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital following a collision involving a lorry earlier on Thursday in east Belfast.

Police said the collision happened in the Upper Newtownards Road area at the junction with Grampian Avenue at around 9.15am.

Earlier, Belfast City Council confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in the road collision.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road on Thursday morning. Police are investigating and we will be fully assisting them in their inquiries.”

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident, while police confirmed the road has since reopened for drivers and pedestrians.

The PSNI appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

PSNI Sergeant Smart said: “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 368 of 03/02/22.”