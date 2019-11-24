Woman (75) killed following A1 crash

A 75-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A1 Southbound on Sunday afternoon.

The woman died after a single vehicle crash between Banbridge and Dromore.

She was travelling in a red Citroën C1 that was involved in the collision shortly before 12.45pm.

Alliance councillor Brian Pope expressed his sympathy to the woman's family.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim of this road traffic incident,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time road safety measures on the A1 have been the focus of attention. I have met with the Department for Infrastructure to express my serious concerns about the situation."

Inspector Moore is appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A1 Southbound between Banbridge and Dromore this afternoon and who may have seen this vehicle prior to the collision or anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 844 24/11/19

The A1 between Banbridge and Dromore has reopened in both directions following the crash.