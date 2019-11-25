Woman (75) killed in crash tragedy on A1

A 75-year-old woman died yesterday following a crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1, police said last night.

Sixty people have now lost their lives on the A1 since 1998.

The pensioner died following a single vehicle crash between Banbridge and Dromore shortly before 12.45pm. She was travelling in a red Citroen C1.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but crews were unable to save the woman’s life. Her name had not been released at the time of going to press.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who was travelling on that stretch of road yesterday afternoon and who may have seen the vehicle before the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact it on 101 .

It’s understood the Department for Infrastructure is to hold a public inquiry into proposals to carry out upgrade works to the controversial dual carriageway.

The inquiry is scheduled to begin next March, after a range of objections to the proposals were received.

DUP Upper Bann MLA and Westminster election candidate Carla Lockhart has described the woman’s death as a tragedy,

and added that more needs to

be done to improve safety on the A1.

“Proposals have been brought forward but not agreed on and this needs rectified as soon as possible.

“I will be pressing the permanent secretary to get some movement on this vital matter,” she said.

Banbridge Alliance councillor Brian Pope said his thoughts were with the grieving family of the crash victim.

He added: “It is extremely disappointing the department has delayed improvements to this road, and now we have seen another fatality.

“The department needs to urgently bring forward these improvements or at least install temporary safety measures.

Regrettably they will have come too late for this poor woman.”

Yesterday’s fatal crash on the A1 dual carriageway brings to 47 the number of people who have died on Northern Ireland’s roads this year to date.

Mark Baxter, an Ulster Unionist representative on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said yesterday’s crash had happened on a dangerous stretch of the dual carriageway.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family.

“It’s a tragedy for someone to lose their life in this way,” he said.