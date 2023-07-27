Woman (87) dies following road crash involving rally car in Co Down

An 87-year-old woman has died following a road crash involving a rally car in Co Down.

The collision occurred last Saturday July 22 in the Slievenaboley Road area of Ballyward.

Police said a BMW rally car collided with a Fiat Panda.

Two men and a woman were also injured and were later taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are appealing for witnesses of the crash.

"Officers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 22/07/23,” the spokesperson said.