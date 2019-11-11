Woman (89) is rescued from Co Down home during floods

A motorist is stranded after flooding on the Finnebrogue Road in Downpatrick

An 89-year-old woman has had to be rescued from her Co Down home after severe flooding as Northern Ireland suffered the worst rainfall across the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Water had to be pumped out of the house on Oldtown Lane, Annalong, by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) during the torrential downpours on Saturday.

The lady has since returned to her home after staying with a neighbour.

The incident was just one of several rescuers were called out to during the heavy rain.

A 74-year-old man was rescued from a car on the badly flooded Lisburn Road in Ballynahinch and a 38-year-old man was trapped in his vehicle after flood water reached three feet on the Finnebrogue Road outside Downpatrick.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

According to the Met Office, nine of the top 10 areas across the UK with the heaviest rainfall were in Northern Ireland while a yellow rain warning was in place on Saturday.

NIFRS group commander William Johnston said: "Floods on the roads can be very serious when you think that 1ft of water can make a car float.

"We recommend that people don't drive through water that is more than 10cm deep. Two feet of water could sweep a car away."

Between 1am on Saturday and 12am on Sunday, 40.2mm of rain fell on Murlough, Co Down, the most in the UK.

Murlough was followed by Ballypatrick Forest, Co Antrim (38mm); Killowen, Co Down (32.2mm); Killylane, Co Antrim (31.8mm); Helen's Bay, Co Down (31mm); Lough Fea, Co Londonderry (31mm); Portglenone, Co Antrim (30.2mm); Ballywatticock, Co Down (29mm); South Newington, Oxfordshire (29mm); and Stormont Castle, Co Down (27.8mm).

Outside of the UK top 10, Banagher Caugh Hill, Co Londonderry, was 12th with 23.6mm of rainfall, while Katesbridge, Co Down, came 15th after 21mm of rain, followed by the Giant's Causeway where 21mm of rain fell.

Temperatures also dropped to below freezing across Northern Ireland between 4am and 8am yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, towns across the Midlands and northern England are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flooding on Thursday and Friday. Several areas were hit with one month's worth of rain in a day and a woman died after being swept away in flood waters.

The body of Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, was found in the River Derwent on Friday morning after she was engulfed by flood water in Darley Dale, near Matlock.

Many parts of Fishlake, near Doncaster in South Yorkshire, yesterday remained under three feet of water from the nearby River Don and only tractors were able to get in by road.

Around half the 700 residents of Fishlake left the village as the River Don burst its banks last week. Those who stayed in the flooded village have been urged to leave by the local council.

The forecast won't be getting much better in Northern Ireland this week as it is to be cold and windy today with sunny spells and blustery showers.

Showers will continue into Tuesday, along with a risk of gales.

Wednesday will get off to a dry bright start but it will get increasingly cloudy with rain.

Thursday will be cold, mainly dry and sunny but strengthening winds will come to the fore.