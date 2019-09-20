Woman (90s) killed after being hit by motorcycle in Limavady

The woman was killed on the Drumrane Road in Limavady. Credit: Google

A woman in her 90s has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Co Londonderry.

The woman was walking along the Drumrane Road in Limavady when she was hit by the motorcycle.

She died at the scene from her injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries.

He is described as being in a critical, but stable condition.

The collision took place at 5.50pm on Thursday.

The Drumrane Road has re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with information who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1563 19/09/19,” Sergeant Mark Knowles said.