Woman (90s) targeted in Newtownabbey bogus caller burglary

A woman in her 90s was targeted during a distraction burglary in Co Antrim on Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested following the incident in the Jordanstown Road area of Newtownabbey shortly before 4pm .

Police received a report that two men called to the home of the woman and claimed they were there to carry out maintenance.

One man entered the property and went upstairs and into a room. When the homeowner raised the alarm, the suspect pushed past her and left the property.

Police have arrested two men, aged 28 and 35, in connection with the incident. Both remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

A PSNI officer described the incident as "a distressing ordeal for the victim".

The officer offered advice for people to follow when answering the door.

People are advised to report suspicious persons or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, make sure the back door is locked before opening the front door, use a door chain or get one installed and ask callers for their identification and check it carefully while asking them to wait outside.

Anyone concerned can also ring Quick Check on 101. The call will be answered by a train police call handler who will check if the person at the door is genuine. If they are not or seem suspicious police can be dispatched.

"Do not let anyone into the property until you are satisfied as to who they are," the officer advised.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the time of the incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1298 of 31/03/21.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."