Woman admits causing death of NI physio Kirsty Moffett in New Zealand crash

Kirsty Moffett, from Waringstown, died in a car crash in New Zealand in December

A woman who caused a crash in New Zealand that killed a physiotherapist from Co Down will be sentenced next month.

Kirsty Samantha Moffett (28), from Waringstown, had been working at Dunedin Hospital on South Island for almost two years when she died.

She passed away on December 13 last year after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in Roxburgh.

The former pupil of Banbridge High School had just celebrated her 28th birthday.

A 49-year-old woman whose name cannot be published pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death at Alexandra District Court on Thursday.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three months’ imprisonment and a fine of $4,500 (£2,284).

She told police she could offer no explanation for the crash and was not aware it had happened until she was removed from her vehicle.

She was travelling north on a straight stretch of road on the outskirts of Roxburgh when her vehicle suddenly swerved and crossed into oncoming traffic, the court was told.

Her vehicle hit the driver’s door of Ms Moffett’s car. She died instantly.

The impact caused both vehicles to lift off the road, with the victim’s car coming to a rest on a grass verge.

The other woman’s car spun 180 degrees and came to a rest in the middle of the road.

A doctor driving past at the time provided medical assistance at the scene.

Both the woman and her passenger suffered minor injuries.

The court was told both vehicles were within the 80kmh speed limit and that the woman who caused the crash had taken a break from driving earlier that day because she felt nauseous and light-headed.

She began to feel ill as she approached Roxburgh and noticed her vision was blurring.

The careless driving causing death charge had been lowered from a previous charge of aggravated careless driving causing death, which carries a sentence of up to three years in jail and a $10,000 (£5,077) fine.

The woman’s lawyer indicated she would be seeking a discharge without conviction.

Judge Emma Smith ordered a restorative justice conference to be undertaken with Ms Moffett’s family and told the the woman to appear in court for sentencing on July 1.

Ulster University graduate Ms Moffet previously worked for Dromore Rugby Club before moving to Lincoln in England.

Her funeral was held at Waringstown Presbyterian Church on December 28.

A family notice described her as the cherished daughter of Sam and Hazel and the beloved sister of Lauren, Natasha and Nathan.

She was involved with her home church and the Dunedin Community Church, where she acted as a youth leader and was part of the music team.

The gifted runner was a Northern Ireland under-21 champion in the 200 metres and became the first woman to win a gruelling cross-country race in Dunedin in October.