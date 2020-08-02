Woman airlifted to hospital after being injured jumping into sea off Antrim coast

The woman was airlifted to hospital. .PICTURE KEVIN McAULEY/McAULEY Multimedia

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being injured jumping into the sea on Saturday.

Coastguard Rescue officers from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the incident which took place at Dunseverick Castle on the North Antrim coast.

The injured woman was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The Coleraine Coastguard said: "Coleraine and Ballycastle CRTs were tasked to a person injured after jumping into the sea as part of a coasteering group.

"Portrush Inshore Lifeboat transported coastguard rescue officers with specialist water rescue equipment and an NIAS paramedic to the casualty location.

"Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the decision was made to evacuate the casualty by CG helicopter R199 from Prestwick.

"The casualty was then transferred to HEMS helicopter and taken to Royal Hospital in Belfast.

"The PSNI did a great job holding back the large volume of traffic on the coast road. Great teamwork from all the agencies."