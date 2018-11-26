Woman and child escape injury after arson attack in Derry - sofa shoved against door

Galliagh Park in Londonderry / Credit: Google Maps

A young mother and her child have escaped injury after a "reckless" arson attack in Londonderry.

Shortly before 10pm on Sunday night at a house in the Galliagh Park area of the city a sofa was shoved against the front door of a house and two wheelie bins were shoved against its back door.

The sofa and wheelie bins were then set alight.

A 23-year-old woman and her child were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jack said: "Both were badly shaken, as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“This was a reckless act that could have resulted in fatalities. Whoever was involved wanted to cause death and destruction and their actions should be condemned by the local community.

“Thankfully no one lost their lives but we need anyone with any information to contact police to bring those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101, with the reference number 1306 along with the date 25/11/2018.

The public can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Belfast Telegraph Digital