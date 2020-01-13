Woman and children in Bangor home attacked with pipe bomb

Police have described a pipe bomb attack on the home of a woman and her children in Bangor, Co Down, as 'reckless'

Several homes were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious object in the Killaire Wood area in the early hours of Monday, January 13.

Detective Sergeant Rhonda Magennis said: “We received a report at around 2.30 am that an object was thrown at a house in the area a short time earlier.

"The object, which was located at the front of the propert was a viable pipe-bomb type device.

“Thankfully, a woman and children who were in the property were not injured, however they have been left shaken by this reckless attack.

“The consequences could have been devastating and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes. The have now been allowed to return to their homes and we thank them for their patience."

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods described the attack as "a totally reckless act".

The North Down MLA said: “Killaire Wood is a residential area with many people bringing up children and leading busy lives there.

“This pipe bomb could have caused significant damage to any one of the houses in the vicinity.

“Worse still, it could have caused serious injury to anyone leaving their home to head out to work, or coming home from work or a night out.

"Families were moved out of their houses last night during the security operation. It’s entirely unacceptable that people had to experience this level of disruption and concern because of the recklessness of others," she said.

Anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 105 of 13/01/20.”