Woman and disabled son ‘badly shaken’ after being attacked in north Belfast

Police are investigating the report of an assault on a woman and her disabled son, who were attacked while out walking in north Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Carrick Hill area at around 3.30pm on January 13.

It was reported that the mother, aged in her 40s had been punched on her leg by a man wearing a scarf.

SDLP leader Nichola Mallon said she was “disgusted” to learn of the attack.

“The focus in recent days has rightly been on how women do not feel safe when out walking, even during the day time, and this is another example of the type of disgraceful behaviour women have to contend with,” added the north Belfast MLA.

The infrastructure minister made reference to the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who was killed in a random attack during broad daylight while out running on Wednesday in Co Offaly.

“Reports indicate the women and her disabled son were badly shaken after the incident, I am not surprised,” Ms Mallon continued.

"People should be able to go about their day without being subjected to attacks of this nature and it’s highly concerning that we continue to see incidents like this in our community. My thoughts are with the victim and her son and I hope they are able to put this behind them soon.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed or has any information about this attack to come forward to police. We need to do everything we can to apprehend the person responsible and ensure no one else is subjected to a similar attack.”

Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1014 of 13/01/22.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.