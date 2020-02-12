Woman and man stabbed after altercation at Belfast house

A man and woman have been stabbed following an incident at a house in south Belfast on Tuesday.

At around 6.45pm a male and female sustained stab wounds following an altercation in the Kitchener Street area.

A 28-year-old man sustained a wound to the back of his head and a 33-year-old woman sustained puncture wounds to her hand.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested following the incident and remains in custody on Wednesday morning.