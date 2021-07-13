Woman and three children escape serious injury following Craigavon arson attack

A woman and three children have escaped serious injury following a garage fire in Craigavon on Monday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 11.40pm at a property in Westacres and confirmed it was being treated as arson.

It is thought the fire took place in a garage at the property, with the four occupants of the adjoining house requiring assistance by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The woman and three children attended hospital for the effects of smoke inhalation, with the blaze brought under control by firefighters.

The SDLP’s Dolores Kelly said it was “lucky” no lives were lost during the incident,

“The fire at a garage in the Westacres area last night left four people, three of them children, in hospital requiring treatment for smoke inhalation,” she said.

“We are lucky not to be dealing with a tragedy today. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 11.40pm to come forward to police with any information they may have which could help with the investigation.

“I also want to thank firefighters who attended the scene late at night and brought the fire under control.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “The four occupants, including three children under the age of 10 years old, were taken to hospital and treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we are treating this as arson at this time, and we are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to call us on 101, quoting reference number 29 of 13/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”