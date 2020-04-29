Woman arrested after car flipped in Maghera was three times over legal limit, says PSNI

A woman whose car was flipped on its roof in a three vehicle collision was later shown to be three times the legal limit for alcohol, police have said.

They were called to the scene in Maghera on Monday evening where they found the driver of the car being helped out by witnesses.

The driver is now awaiting a court date after being arrested and later blowing a reading of 125 mg for alcohol in breath in custody, with the legal limit being 35 mg. Posting on Facebook, a police officer said: "Needless to say it was extremely fortunate no one was injured in this incident.

"This was a built up area with young children playing close by. You can only imagine what could have happened."