Woman arrested after drugs seized in Co Down

The drugs seized by the PSNI in Bangor.

A woman was arrested after police seized a quantity of suspected illegal drugs in Bangor on Sunday.

At around 9:40pm, it was reported that a property was searched in the city centre.

A quantity of suspected class A and class C tablets and a quantity of suspected class B herbal cannabis, with a total estimated street value of around £1,700, was seized. The suspected drugs, alongside a sum of money and drug paraphernalia, were taken away for further forensic examination.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of various drugs offences and was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers will continue to tackle this type of criminality and would appeal to anyone with concerns around drug supply to contact police on 101.”