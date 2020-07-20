Woman arrested after Magherafelt shop workers held at knife point

A woman has been arrested after shop workers in Magherafelt were held at knife point in an armed robbery.

It happened in Rainey Street at around 10pm on Sunday, July 19..

It was reported a woman armed with a knife approached the counter and demanded money.

Cash was handed over and the woman then left on foot in the direction of the Tobermore Road.

Two staff members were on duty at the time and whilst not physically injured, police said both were left in shock.

The woman was described as being approximately 5'6" tall, of heavy build with dark hair. She was wearing dark coloured leggings, white trainers and a black hooded top with the hood pulled up. She was also wearing a red face mask.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. The woman remains in police custody.

Police appealed for anyone with any information to call detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1947 19/07/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.