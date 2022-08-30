Woman arrested after man (57) is killed in Ballymena hit-and-run

Tributes to John Corr who was left at roadside after being struck by a car

John Corr died on Sunday night after he was struck by a car

Ballymena hit-and-run victim John Corr was “a decent man who didn’t deserve what happened to him”, a councillor and friend has said.

The 57-year-old was walking along the Cushendall Road on Sunday night when he was struck by a silver BMW.

On Monday night a 22-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the fatal incident and was being detained on suspicion of a number of offences.

Following the collision, which happened shortly before 10.30pm, a man and a woman who were in the car initially stopped.

However, they made a quick getaway upon realising the Mr Corr was seriously injured leaving him to die at the scene.

It’s believed emergency services arrived on the busy route a short time later.

As well as the arrest of the young woman, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We have also recovered a grey BMW car we believe was involved for further examination,”

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.”

It’s understood that Mr Corr, who never married and had no children, was a nephew of local footballing legend Pat Corr.

Councillor Eugene Reid has offered his condolences to all those who knew and loved John, including his brother Rory.

“I knew John, he was from a very well-known family and was well respected,” he said.

“He was a decent man who didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“He didn’t do anyone any harm.”

The local representative said his cousin worked alongside Mr Corr for many years and described him as a popular person in the town.

“You would always see John around and while he kept himself to himself, he always stopped for a chat,” Mr Reid added..

“A lot of people are really shaken up by this. They are very annoyed and upset by what has happened,” he said.

Prior to the arrest, Mr Reid had appealed directly to the two people who left the pedestrian at the side of the road with catastrophic injuries.

“This was a tragic, tragic incident and it has been made so much worse by the fact they just made off and left John lying there,” he said.

Hundreds of friends, including old classmates of the former St Patrick’s pupil, have posted tributes online.