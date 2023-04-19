Woman arrested after man stabbed in Coleraine

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s is in hospital after being stabbed in Coleraine.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the stabbing in Coleraine.

“Police received a report at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday, 18th April that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Westbourne Crescent area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man, aged in his 40s, had sustained stab wounds to his upper body area.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at present, assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1684 of 18/04/23.”