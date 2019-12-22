Woman arrested after man stabbed in Derry

The man's injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Londonderry on Sunday morning.

Police said the 27-year-old was arrested after an incident at a house in St Brecans Park shortly before 1am on December 22.

The 22-year-old victim sustained wounds to his shoulder and is being treated in hospital for his injuries which were not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to contact Strand Road CID on 101, quoting reference 115 22/12/19.