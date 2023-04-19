Woman arrested after man stabbed

The PSNI has appealed for information after a man was stabbed in Coleraine (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

A woman has been arrested following the stabbing of a man in Co Londonderry.

Police were called at around 6.15pm on Tuesday to a report that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man, aged in his 40s, had sustained stab wounds to his upper body area.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at present, assisting with our inquiries.

“Our investigation is under way and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1684 of 18/04/23.”