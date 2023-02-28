Woman arrested as part of Belfast fertility clinic probe released on bail

A 42-year-old woman arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into a south Belfast fertility clinic, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, and taken into police custody.

Three women, aged 32, 33 and 47, previously arrested by police investigating the fertility clinic on the Lisburn Road were also released on bail on Monday.

PSNI detectives carried out a number of interviews and arrests over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation into the clinic.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Economic Crime Unit said: “The interviews and arrests were conducted in relation to conspiracy to defraud offences.

"The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

In December 2022, a man and woman in their 40s were also arrested in relation to the fertility clinic investigations.

They too were subsequently released on bail.