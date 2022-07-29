Woman arrested as second suspect in Victor Hamilton murder probe

A woman has been arrested as the second suspect in the murder of Victor Hamilton (63) in Ballymena.

The victim’s body was discovered on the driveway of his home on Orkney Drive on Wednesday.

“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A 29-year-old man arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh yesterday, Thursday 28th July, also remains in custody.

“Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of 27/07/22.”

Local reports said Mr Hamilton had been stabbed.

It is understood he was originally from Carrickfergus and had only moved to Ballymena recently after becoming homeless.

A vigil for the deceased took place on Thursday evening and was led by Pastor Thomas Todd from nearby Ballykeel Pentecostal Church.

The clergyman said the many people taking part in the walk from the church to the scene of the murder wanted to pay their respects to the family – even though Mr Hamilton was not particularly well known.

"Obviously he has a family somewhere, there are people who care about him, and just to show that the estate is in shock and also people don't want this to be a representation of people in the area," Mr Todd added.

Relatives of the murdered man including his sister-in-law Lesley were present and said the family appreciated it.

The family of Jason Lee Martin, who was stabbed to death in the same area just over two years ago, were also at the vigil.

The 31-year-old father-of-two was stabbed in the leg at a house party in June 2020.

The blade severed his femoral artery causing him to bleed to death despite frantic attempts to save him.

A 19-year-old man was later jailed for life for Mr Martin’s murder.