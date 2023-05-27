Woman arrested for carrying imitation firearm in Belfast

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a woman has been arrested and remains in custody (Niall Carson/PA)

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a woman with a suspected firearm in Belfast.

Police received reports at about 2pm on Friday that a woman in the Joys Entry area had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a woman has been arrested and remains in custody.

They said: “Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place. She remains in police custody at this time.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 26/05/23.”