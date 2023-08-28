Woman arrested in connection with death of NI man at Sliabh Liag

It is understood the woman had previously been arrested alongside a co-accused.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was recovered from the water at the Sliabh Liag cliffs in June this year.

The body of lorry driver Robert Wilkin – originally from Northern Ireland and facing heroin and cocaine smuggling charges at the time of his killing between June 24 and 25, 2023 – was found floating off the cliffs in Co Donegal.

It is understood Mr Wilkin was beaten in an attack in nearby Killybegs before his body was thrown off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

The woman remains in custody.

It is understood she is the same woman who had previously been arrested in Letterkenny alongside 38-year-old suspect Alan Vial following information received by An Garda Síochána.

Sliabh Liag

Vial (38) of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, appeared in court last month charged with Mr Wilkin’s murder.

Vial appeared before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court on July 14.

He did not speak during the hearing.

The defence moved that Vial be assisted with medical requirements while in custody.

No application for bail was made during the brief court hearing.

A Garda officer told the court that he had arrested Vial in Ballyshannon Garda Station and charged him with the murder earlier on Friday.

The officer said that after being charged and cautioned, Vial made no reply.