Woman arrested in east Belfast after £120k drugs find

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in east Belfast after around £120k worth of drugs were discovered.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a search at a house in the Cregagh area on Tuesday.

The search followed the interception of a parcel by officers from Border Force.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately £120,000 was recovered as a result, police said.

The woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences including importation of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working between the Police Service of Northern Ireland and our partners at Border Force.

"As a result of our collaboration we have removed a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets and prevented untold damage being caused to individuals and the wider community.

"Drugs harm our communities and cause misery to those who take them and their wider family circle. We will continue to work with the public and our partner agencies to seize illegal drugs and to prosecute those responsible.“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”