Woman arrested in Londonderry under terrorism act

The 63-year-old was arrested in the Creggan area.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences (PA Archive)

A woman has been arrested in Londonderry under the terrorism act.

The 63-year-old was detained in the Creggan area on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesman said the arrest was made by detectives “investigating terrorist activity earlier today”.

The woman was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.