Woman arrested in Londonderry under terrorism act

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences (PA Archive)

By Rebecca Black, PA

A PSNI spokesman said the arrest was made by detectives “investigating terrorist activity earlier today”.

The woman was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.