Woman arrested in Londonderry under terrorism act
The 63-year-old was arrested in the Creggan area.
By Rebecca Black, PA
A woman has been arrested in Londonderry under the terrorism act.
The 63-year-old was detained in the Creggan area on Thursday.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
A PSNI spokesman said the arrest was made by detectives “investigating terrorist activity earlier today”.
The woman was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.