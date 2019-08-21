Woman arrested in Markets area of south Belfast after drugs searches linked to INLA

The 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A woman has been arrested after police searched a house in the Markets area of south Belfast on Wednesday.

What was described by police as a significant quantity of Class A controlled drugs were recovered in the search, which targeted the activities of the INLA.

She remains in police custody.

"This search followed searches in south Belfast on August 12 in which a further quantity of controlled drugs were found and a 39-year-old male was arrested and interviewed for possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs," said Detective Chief Inspector Cummings.

"He remains on police bail pending forensic resullts.

"These searches targeting the criminal activities of the INLA evidence our continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused by paramilitaries, including the harm they are causing by supplying drugs in our community.

"Police will continue to work as part of the community to end the harm caused by paramilitaries and drugs."