Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Co Down found to be nearly five times over alcohol limit

A photo from police shows a number of bottles of alcohol in the car, including an open beer bottle. Credit: PSNI Facebook

A woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving by police in Downpatrick on Monday, was found to be almost five times over the drink-drive limit.

The Newry, Mourne and Down branch of the PSNI said the woman was arrested for driving whilst unfit and for failing to stop for police.

Posting on Facebook, police said a driver was stopped “after she attempted to make off” from officers pursuing her.

Whilst in custody, the suspect was breathalysed and found to have a blood alcohol content level of 170mg.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers in Northern Ireland is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, meaning she was nearly five times over that.

Police also added photos of the red Mini Cooper vehicle involved, and images of the car’s interior, which was littered with wine and beer bottles.

“Never ever drink and drive,” added the PSNI.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The latest motoring statistics from the PSNI, which were released at the end of March, reveal that nearly 3,000 people were arrested for drink or drug driving offences in the last year, resulting in 2,756 of those cases being referred for prosecution.

The worst offender from 2021 was reported to have been more than five times over the limit (report Table 9).

The report continues: “Drink/drug driving continues to be a major contributor in fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions as ‘impaired by alcohol/drugs – driver/rider’ was the 2nd most common principal causation factor for KSI (killed or seriously injured) casualties between January and September 2021.”