Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving released pending report to PPS

A woman who was among four people arrested in Co Down on suspicion of drink driving has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The 29-year-old suspect was detained in Comber on Wednesday on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol after being breathalysed.

A concerned member of the public contacted police after reportedly seeing a woman attempting to drive a vehicle while intoxicated in the Dunsy Way area just before 10.30pm.

Three other people were arrested within a three-hour period in relation to drink driving offences Ards and North Down.

A 73-year-old man was arrested after being reported by a concerned member of the public in the Hartford Link area of Newtownards at around 7.30pm.

He failed a preliminary breath test at the roadside but provided a lower reading while in custody and was released unconditionally.

A 65-year-old man was then seen by patrolling officers to be having difficulty negotiating a corner in the Comber Road area of Newtownards at around 9.30pm.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He was later charged with this offence and is to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on 2 June.

In addition a 33-year-old man was involved in a damage-only road traffic collision in the Rathgael Road area of Bangor at around 9.45pm.

He failed a preliminary breath test at the roadside and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath along with other motoring offences.

The suspect was later charged to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The high number of incidents have prompted a police warning.

PSNI Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Our investigation into the report made in Comber continues. Two people already find themselves facing the prospect of a court appearance and the loss of their driving licence. This could have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and possibly their career.

“It is disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking.

“Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive,” continued the senior police officer.

“Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.

“Police remain committed to working with communities and partners to make our roads safer for everyone. I commend the members of the public who made reports to us, and our officers for their excellent work in detecting the offending drivers, but the reality is that these arrests could have been avoided.

“Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, we would ask you – could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?”