Woman arrested over attempted hijacking and security alert in Derry

Picture of the scene at Corrody Road. Photo: PSNI

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested following an attempted hijacking and the discovery of a suspicious device in Londonderry.

A report of someone trying to take a vehicle in the Hollymount Park area of city was made at around 9.35pm on Friday, February 17.

The next day a viable device was found in the Corrody Road area after ATO experts attended the scene.

The device was found metres away from playing children and houses. Four people have been arrested.

At the time, PSNI Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said the explosive device “was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football”.

Police are currently searching a property in the Londonderry area.

The suspect has been detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in police custody assisting detective with their enquiries.