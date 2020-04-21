Woman attacked and has handbag snatched on Lagan towpath

A woman was knocked to the ground and kicked in the back during a robbery while she was out for a walk along the Lagan towpath.

It happened in the Hilden area at around 4.30pm on Monday.

The woman aged in her 30s was walking along the towpath when she was attacked by two males on bicycles, police said.

The males knocked the woman to the ground and kicked her in the back. The males, aged in their teens and wearing tracksuits took her handbag and a watch from her during the incident.

They made pff towards Hilden and left the woman badly shaken.

Her handbag was recovered in a car park in the area a short time later.

UUP Councillor Stuart Hughes said: "This is a disgraceful attack on a woman in the local area and my thoughts are with her at this time. I would encourage anyone with any information to contact the PSNI.

"We can not allow a situation to develop were people do not feel safe using our towpaths."

Police are investigating and appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1702 20/04/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.