Woman attacked and robbed while pushing pram in west Belfast

A woman has been attacked and robbed while pushing a child in a pram in west Belfast

The victim was targeted by a man at around 8.40pm on Sunday on Monagh Crescent.

She was assaulted before her purse was stolen.

The suspect was described as being of slim build and was wearing a black track suit, a hat and a scarf covering his face.

Police have confirmed the woman did not require medical attention following the incident but was left badly shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday evening, or anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell footage which could be of assistance to their investigation, to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1671 05/03/23.”