Woman attacked with baseball bat during south Belfast armed salon robbery

Two men have assaulted a woman with a baseball in south Belfast.

The assailants stole money during the armed robbery from a salon on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 7:40pm in the Lisburn Road area.

"One man, armed with a knife, demanded money from a female member of staff,” a police spokesperson said.

"Another female member of staff was reportedly assaulted by the second male with a baseball bat during the incident.

“The males then made off on foot with a sum of money towards the Sandy Row area.”

A third female staff member inside the premises at the time of the incident managed to escape out from a first floor window.

There were no reports of any serious injuries but the staff members were left badly shaken.

The man armed with a knife is described as wearing a blue coloured coat, grey bottoms, navy trainers, grey bottoms and a grey hat.

The second male is described as wearing a burgundy coloured coat, a green hooded top, a grey hat and grey bottoms.

SDLP South Belfast representative Elsie Trainor condemned the robbery and said her thoughts are with the three victims.

“To be attacked with a baseball bat and threatened with a knife will have been a terrifying experience that is surely to have a lasting impact on those involved,” she stated.

“Nobody wants to see crime like this in our community, but the involvement of weapons makes it particularly concerning.

"We know that knife crime can often have tragic consequences and I’m glad that the women caught up in this have escaped without serious injury.

“Myself and SDLP colleagues will continue to liaise with police around what action needs to be taken following this incident and I’d encourage anyone with any information about what happened to come forward as soon as possible.”