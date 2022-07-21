Woman behind wheelie bin cocktail inspired by south Belfast Twelfth incident overwhelmed by reaction

Bar hails positive reaction to drink inspired by Twelfth altercation that went viral

A woman who helped create a cocktail inspired by a Twelfth of July incident that went viral on social media says she’s overwhelmed by the reaction.

Number 7 Duke Street in Warrenpoint created the Windy Smasher in response.

The mango and passionfruit mojito is a secret recipe, but includes a double rum, all served in a miniature wheelie bin with Union flag and Irish tricolour.

Caroline Reynolds (46) owns the restaurant and bar with husband David (41) and brother Chris Fletcher (37). She said the drink everyone is talking about was a collaborative effort.

“Chris came up with the idea for the Windy Smasher and then the three of us came up with the recipe,” she explained.

“We just came up with the recipe because it would please the customers, who would add a cocktail to their order and add a bit of fun to it.”

The cocktail was inspired by an altercation involving a bin being thrown by a man at Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band as it paraded through the Holyland area in Belfast.

The window of a property belonging to an elderly resident completely unconnected to the incident was smashed after a wheelie bin was hurled in response.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and later released on bail over the incident, and a 29-year-old man was handed an official warning.

Caroline added: “We serve a total of 22 cocktails in the bar, and this one has just been released. We just served our first one and they’re loving it.

“We’re just glad to be able to bring the two flags together and get a bit of positivity out of it. Customers specifically come to order the Windy Smasher.

“We’re serving them all weekend and will be until the end of the summer, so everyone’s welcome to come and take it in good humour. The wheelie bin, we ordered that from a website. You can find anything online!”

The bar recently started to focus more on unique cocktails.

She added: “We have a nice Eye Candy cocktail made from cherry vodka, cranberry juice and freshly squeezed lime, which we shake and pour over candy floss.

“We made up a new one recently called the Watermelon Sugar with locally sourced Killowen Vodka, lime and watermelon, which is very popular.

“We created the Number 7 Cocktail Company during lockdown to offer 20 different cocktails at home.

“It was the only thing we could do to bring money in and keep things ticking over.

“It started with us delivering cocktails and pints of Guinness to people’s doorsteps.

“But this one is special — you can get it at the bar, or people can come and collect them for hen parties and things.”

Despite the Windy Smasher’s back story, Caroline is glad the feedback has been so positive.

“It has skyrocketed on social media,” she added.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people on Number 7’s social media pages and it’s gone further afield.

“But 99.9% of the comments are positive, which we’re relieved about, because that’s what we intended it to be.”

She added: “They’ve said they think it’s great fun.

“I’m very glad that a negative situation can turn into a positive one.”