Woman broke wrist 'running for her life' from boys in knife attack, court told

A woman fell and broke her wrist as she allegedly fled from two 14-year-old boys trying to rob her at knife-point, a court was told.

Police claimed the mask-wearing youths threatened her with blades during a confrontation in Newtownards, Co Down on August 2.

Refusing bail to both teenage defendants, District Judge Peter Magill held that their release could put the public in danger.

He said: "This lady... was running for her life. Who knows what would have happened had she not run."

The two defendants, who cannot be named because of their ages, are jointly charged with attempted robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm.

Newtownards Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the victim saw three youths as she walked on East Street last Saturday morning.

One of the trio was urinating against the wall of a Christian bookshop.

The other two allegedly approached the woman, held knives up to her chest, demanded money and tried to grab her bag.

She ran off, falling twice and sustaining a broken wrist.

The suspects had left a children's home earlier that morning after asking staff for face masks, the court heard.

One of the teenagers later informed a social worker about how he had told his co-accused to threaten the woman, it was alleged.

According to that account the defendant claimed: "He didn't know what do to, so I put a knife to her throat and asked her for money, and said the money was for drugs."

The court heard he also described the grievous bodily harm charge as a "f****** joke".

Police claimed he stated: "The stupid b**** fell over and I'm being done for GBH."

Asked if he was sorry he allegedly replied: "No, it was f****** funny.

With the case attracting publicity, he was said to have contacted his grandmother to alert her to online media coverage.

The court heard that defendant told someone else that he was "plastered all over it".

Both accused are further charged with disorderly behaviour, assault on police and attempted criminal damage in connection with a separate incident at the children's home on Thursday.

Defence lawyers argued that they should be released on bail due to their ages.

However, Mr Magill cited the risk of further offences and the consequences for the woman who had been forced to flee.

"In doing so she fell and broke her wrist, and that is the fault of those who attempted to rob her," the judge said.

He remanded the defendants in custody, to appear again on August 25.