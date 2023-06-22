Woman charged after £50,000 worth of Class A drugs found in Belfast property

A woman has been charged after £50,000 worth of Class A controlled drugs were found at a property north Belfast on Wednesday.

A quantity of Class B and Class C controlled drugs, a sum of money and other drug-related paraphernalia were also recovered during the search by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch.

The 41-year-old woman has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B and Class C controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 23rd June.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.