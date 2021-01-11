Woman charged after Maguiresbridge house stabbing

A woman in her 20s was last night in a stable condition in hospital after a stabbing in Co Fermanagh at the weekend

The victim was being treated for stab wounds at the South West Acute Hospital following a stabbing in the Maguiresbridge area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by police after the incident. On Monday morning she was charged with with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. She is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates court. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 5.39am yesterday following reports of a stabbing in the Maguiresbridge area.

He continued: "NIAS dispatched two emergency crews to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transported to the South West Acute Hospital."

A spokeswoman from the Western Trust said: "The patient is stable and comfortable."

Meanwhile, a PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives are investigating an incident at a house at Railway Park in Maguiresbridge, which has left a woman in her 20s with a number of stab wounds.

"The woman is currently receiving treatment in hospital for her injuries. The incident was reported to police at around 5.40am on Sunday morning and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A woman aged 22 has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details."