Woman charged following scam advertisements of Portrush rental property

A 23-year old woman has been charged following an investigation into fraudulent advertisements which appeared to show a property for rent in Portrush.

The advertisements used photographs of a real property unbeknownst to the owners. The photos were used to dupe victims into paying deposits of hundreds of pounds for accommodation via PayPal.

They later received no further information about their purported rental accommodation, and were blocked by the original listing’s profile.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives investigating a scam falsely advertising a holiday home in Portrush have charged a 23-year-old woman.

“The woman, charged with 24 counts of fraud by false representation, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 9th November.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Earlier, a police spokesperson had said: "We believe at least 24 people fell foul of this fraud and there may be others out there who have lost deposits”

"We would ask that they contact us on 101 so we have a fuller picture on the extent of this scam.

“This arrest is an important development in our ongoing investigation and sends an important message that your actions have consequences. An online crime hiding behind bogus names does not mean that we will not come knocking on your door.”