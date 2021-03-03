Woman charged with assisting offenders in Bangor attempted murder probe

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man in his 20s in Bangor on Sunday, February 28 in Bangor, have charged a 38-year-old woman with assisting offenders.

The woman is scheduled to appear before Newtownards' Magistrates Court on March 31. As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 39-year-old man arrested yesterday on Tuesday, March 2 remains in custody. A 47-year-old man arrested on Sunday was questioned and subsequently released on police bail to return at a future date.

Detective Inspector Darren McCracken added: “Our enquiries into this brutal attack are progressing and the community should be assured that at this point we are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to this crime.

"We would continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us by calling 101, quoting reference 316 of 28/02/21.”