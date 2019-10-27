Woman charged with attempted murder after Belfast attack

The incident took place in the Bendigo Street area. Credit: Google

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after an attack on another woman in Belfast on Friday night.

The woman has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offense and handling stolen goods.

A 31-year-old female sustained a number of injuries after an assault at a house in the Bendigo Street area.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Two other females, aged 16 and 19 were also arrested as part of police's investigation into the attack.

They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The 34-year-old old woman is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.