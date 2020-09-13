Woman charged with attempted murder after Downpatrick stabbing

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the Downpatrick area.

She has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to a stabbing incident in the Pegasus Walk area on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The woman is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.