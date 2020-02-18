Woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in 'violent domestic incident'

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed during a "violent domestic incident" in a Co Armagh village.

She is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to a flat in the Fairgreen Avenue area of Keady at around 9pm on Monday.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with several stab wounds to his back and abdominal area and he was taken to hospital for his injuries.

His condition is believed to be stable.

A number of other people were present during the incident, however they are uninjured.