Woman charged with drug dealing after raids in Belfast, Portadown and Hillsborough

The PSNI has charged a 34-year-old woman with drugs offences following a series of house raids.

Detectives from the force’s Organised Crime Branch carried out searches at four properties in Belfast, Portadown and Hillsborough.

They seized a number of items for further examination, including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and has since been charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, transferring criminal property and being in possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

The woman is to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 27.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker and with the support of partner organisations, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info