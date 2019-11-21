Woman charged with handling stolen goods after attempted ATM theft in Co Down

The forecourt roof of the filling station collapse during the attempted ATM theft

A woman has been charged with handling stolen goods by detectives investigating the attempted theft of an ATM machine in Ballynahinch.

The 22-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of handling stolen goods and one count each of attempting to pervert the course of justice, driving with no insurance and driving whilst unaccompanied.

She is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' court on Wednesday December 18.

The charges relate to the attempted theft of an ATM machine at premises on Belfast Road in the town on Monday November 18.

Thieves used a shovel/bulldozer-type vehicle stolen from a nearby quarry in a failed bid to rip the cash machine from the wall of Carlisles’ filling station.

They struck the forecourt roof with the bucket of the vehicle as they tried to flee the scene.