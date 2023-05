Police said a 51-year-old woman is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court at the end of June (PA)

Police have charged a 51-year-old woman with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The PSNI received reports at around 2pm on Friday that a woman in the Joys Entry area of Belfast had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.

The 51-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court at the end of June.