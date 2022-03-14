Woman charged with robbing and injuring victim in her 90s in Belfast city centre

The woman will appear in court charged with offences against elderly victim.

Police have charged a 26-year-old woman with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, robbery and theft.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 14.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are connected to the robbery of a woman in her 90s in Belfast city centre on Thursday.

Police previously described it as a “callous robbery” of an elderly woman in the city centre during daylight hours.

The victim had been in the Castle Lane area which was bustling with customers to its shops and cafes.

Police received a report that she had become the victim of a "frightening robbery” at around 4pm.

This lady was reportedly knocked to the ground by another woman and her handbag, which contained a sum of cash, stolen. The suspect then ran off with the stolen bag.

Members of the public who had witnessed the incident stopped and offered kindness to the pensioner who was understandably left shaken by this ordeal.