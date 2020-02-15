Woman confronted by masked man with hatchet in Castlewellan burglary

A woman has been left badly shaken after being confronted by a masked man wielding a hatchet during an aggravated burglary in Castlewellan.

The incident happened at around 5.15am at a house in the Mill Hill area of the town when the female occupant was awakened by loud noises.

She went into her living room when she was met by the intruder and, after a brief verbal exchange, the man fled the house with the woman's purse.

PSNI detective sergeant James Johnston said: "Thankfully, the woman was not physically injured, however, she has been left badly shaken by what must been a terrifying experience for her. This despicable act occurred in the woman's home, a place where she rightly deserves to feel safe.

"Enquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred, and why. One line of enquiry is that the suspect may have targeted the wrong address.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.15am and saw any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, or any person or persons acting suspiciously, to call detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 370 of 15/02/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.