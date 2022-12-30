Woman dies after crash in East Belfast

A woman has died following a single vehicle traffic collision in East Belfast, the PSNI have confirmed.

The accident occurred shortly before 8.50am this morning (Friday) and resulted the in the closure of the Upper Newtownards Road in both directions. It has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said “An investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 30/12/22.”

The 51-year-old woman’s death marks another fatal collision in Northern Ireland shortly after the festive season. On Monday, a pensioner was among three adults killed in a two-vehicle horror crash in Co Tyrone.

Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson, aged in her 80s, was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision which happened shortly before 3.30pm on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown on Monday.

The male driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Duffy who was in his 20s, also died. His funeral took place on Friday.